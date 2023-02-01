Quanah gypsum plant to close in March

QUANAH, Texas (KAUZ) - Georgia-Pacific has scheduled the official retirement of its Quanah Acme Gypsum plant for March 1, 2023. In 2020, Georgia-Pacific announced it would be retiring the Acme plant and shifting production to other company facilities. Since then, the plant has been fully operational, producing the company’s variety of gypsum products.

The plant’s 166 employees were notified Wednesday of the official retirement date.

“Georgia-Pacific thanks all the employees who have worked at the Quanah facility throughout its history,” David Neal, President of Georgia-Pacific Gypsum, said. “Their contributions, dedication, and hard work have kept this facility running strong for many years and we sincerely appreciate them all.”

Acme Gypsum has been in operation for 132 years and was purchased by Georgia-Pacific in 1965.

“We understand the impact this will have on employees and the community,” Neal said. “Since the original announcement to retire the facility, we have collaborated with employees to enhance their careers by providing free college tuition, and to date, 44 employees have taken advantage of either in-classroom or online courses for various technical and skilled training education.”

Additionally, employees will have the opportunity to transfer to other Georgia-Pacific or its affiliates’ facilities during this transition.

“We have worked closely with the Hardeman County Commissioner’s Court and the Economic Development board to strengthen the area’s ability to enhance and recruit businesses by investing in the development of the Quanah Tourism and Community Center,” Neal said. “We are proud to be part of this initiative that ultimately promotes economic growth within the area for many years to come.”

Once Acme Gypsum ceases operations, a small number of employees will remain onsite to finalize operations. Long-range plans for the property have not been announced.

