United Regional Foundation creates healthy move challenge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The United Regional Foundation has created a healthy move challenge to encourage individuals to get out and move to better their heart health. The month-long challenge will allow participants to log their walking and or cycling miles and engage in a friendly competition as they see their name climb on a leaderboard.

Hearts on the Move Walk/Bike Challenge starts Feb. 1 during Heart Awareness Month. Individuals can select their desired location to walk or cycle. The cost to participate is $30 and includes a free wellness panel screening valued at over $100.

Participants can walk or cycle anytime during February at their preferred location. The United Regional Foundation is encouraging all to use the city’s Circle Trail, Sikes Lake Trail, workplaces and neighborhoods.

All participants will receive a free wellness panel blood screening so they can learn their numbers and fight for their health. The screening includes a CBC (Complete Blood Count), Lipid Panel (cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and Triglyceride) and blood Chemistries (Glucose, Electrolytes, Liver Function and Kidney Function Test). The screening will be held at the United Regional Physician Group facility on Barnett road on three Saturdays in February.

“The walk/bike challenge offers a fresh start to help people stay on track with New Year resolutions to improve health,” said Noel Filer, Director of the United Regional Foundation. “The need is great because cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading causes of death in Wichita County. At United Regional, we are committed to helping our community move to improved heart health.”

Proceeds from the event will go toward advancing cardiovascular health at United Regional Health Care System. The deadline to register is Feb. 7. To register, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.