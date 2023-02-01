Wichita Falls man arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Tuesday on warrants for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child.

34-year-old Casey Norris was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Police responded to a call where they say a 12-year-old child made an outcry claiming to have been sexually assaulted by Norris.

Warrants were issued for Norris’ arrest following interviews with the child at Patsy’s House. The victim allegedly told detectives Norris sexually assaulted her while her mom was away from home; she also said Norris showed her sexually explicit videos on his phone.

Norris remains jailed in Wichita County as of Wednesday on bonds totaling $500,000.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.