Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

1 dead, officer wounded in shooting at Memphis library

The officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.
The officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer “critically” wounded, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the library and the officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.

Other details about the shooting and the initial call were not immediately released. Police said more information would be released when available.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the Shelby County prosecutor has asked it to investigate.

Police use-of-force is being scrutinized nationally after five Memphis police officers were charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Casey Norris was arrested on Jan. 31, 2023.
Wichita Falls man arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Closures have been announced for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Closures and delays due to winter weather
Georgia-Pacific has scheduled the official retirement of its Quanah Acme Gypsum plant on March...
Quanah gypsum plant to close in March
Freezing rain is going to occur Wednesday and Thursday morning

Latest News

An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
The family of a 74-year-old Lift driver said his disappearance is a mystery.
74-year-old Lyft driver missing after picking up riders, police say
Police in California say surveillance video captured a woman being assaulted during a dog...
Police: Woman assaulted during dog robbery
An Alzheimer's Special Care Center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home