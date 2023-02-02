Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

74-year-old Lyft driver goes missing while on job, police say

The family of a 74-year-old Lift driver said his disappearance is a mystery. (Source: WPBF)
By Sooji Nam
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) – Authorities are looking for a 74-year-old Lyft driver who has been missing for nearly three days.

Lindsay DiBetta, the daughter of 74-year-old Gary Levin, said her father’s disappearance “doesn’t add up at all.”

Levin has been officially declared a missing person case by Florida police. His family said he lives in Palm Beach Gardens, but say they haven’t heard from him since Monday afternoon.

“Lyft said at this point they can only share that he was active on the app at 1:22 p.m.,” DiBetta said. “They won’t tell us if he picked someone up, or dropped someone off.”

Levin’s family said highway scans showed Levin’s 2022 red Kia Stinger in Miami, Okeechobee County, Sumter County and near Gainesville. Its license plate is 81ABTY.

“I can’t imagine him going and picking someone up in Miami and then going to Okeechobee,” DiBetta said. “He would have let his girlfriend know. They had dinner plans on Monday night, and he never came home. He would let her know.”

DiBetta said her father’s phone has been off since 2 p.m. Tuesday.

“In my mind, it makes me feel like someone took his car,” DiBetta said.

Levin’s loved ones said he is about 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

“He is 100% a technology guy. And he’s always posting on Facebook, and he also uses his GPS for everything on his phone. So, it doesn’t make sense that he would be driving the Lyft car and not even have his GPS on,” DiBetta said.

Police said Levin has no known medical conditions and didn’t make any threats against himself.

Copyright 2023 WPBF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Casey Norris was arrested on Jan. 31, 2023.
Wichita Falls man arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Closures have been announced for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Closures and delays due to winter weather
Georgia-Pacific has scheduled the official retirement of its Quanah Acme Gypsum plant on March...
Quanah gypsum plant to close in March
Freezing rain is going to occur Wednesday and Thursday morning

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after speaking in the East Room of the White...
Biden’s handwritten notes part of classified docs probe
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
Governor Greg Abbott urged Texans impacted winter weather to report property damage by...
Gov. Abbott urges Texans to report ice storm damage
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
Joe Biden, Bill Clinton mark 3 decades of family leave act
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) renews D.C. push to cap insulin costs
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) renews D.C. push to cap insulin costs