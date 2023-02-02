Atmos Energy donates $5,000 to Zavala

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy is once again donating to a local nonprofit.

Atmos Energy gave a $5000 donation to Zavala Heritage Cultural Initiative in hopes of helping children’s educational services. Zavala’s Amo Leer Program helps improve the reading levels of bilingual children.

One of Atmos Energy’s pillars is kid’s education. They hope to help all children be at designated reading levels by 3rd grade and appreciates the partnership with Zavala to help achieve this goal.

Previous donations from Atmos energy have been made to Faith Mission, The Salvation Army and Texoma Gives.

