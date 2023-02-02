Email City Guide
City of Wichita Falls contracts with Backflow Solutions

Residential customers are required to have their backflow preventers inspected once every five years.((Source: City of Wichita Falls))
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Starting Feb. 1, 2023, any Wichita Falls water customers with irrigation systems, as well as commercial customers with additional backflow preventers, began receiving letters from Backflow Solutions Inc. (BSI). The letters stated that testing or replacement of their backflow preventers were needed.

Backflow Solutions Inc., a 3rd party vendor is contracted by the City of Wichita Falls to help manage and keep records that are required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in relation to backflow preventers.

A backflow preventer stops possibly contaminated water from flowing back into the city`s water supply. Any backflow water into a line with treated clean water could cause a health hazard.

Residential customers are required to have their backflow preventers inspected once every five years. Commercial customers are required to have their backflow preventers inspected every year. The BSI letter will list the contractor who last serviced the backflow preventer at the water customer’s address. Customers can choose that contractor or hire another licensed contractor to perform the inspection and test.

The testing fee through BSI is $30 for each backflow preventer and is paid to BSI through the licensed contractor. BSI Online will serve as the primary point of contact for the program and can be contacted by calling the Testing Company Support Phone at (800) 414-4990, or faxing at (888) 414-4990. Click here for more information.

