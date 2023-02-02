Gov. Abbott urges Texans to report ice storm damage

AUSTIN, Texas (KAUZ) - Governor Greg Abbott is urging Texans impacted by winter weather to report property damage by submitting an online iSTAT damage assessment survey.

“The State of Texas continues deploying assistance and providing all available resources to those impacted by this week’s severe winter weather,” Abbott said. “As communities across the state begin to recover, Texans who have experienced property damage to their homes and businesses as a result of this winter weather event are encouraged to report it through the iSTAT survey. I thank all of our utility workers working to restore power in their communities and our emergency response personnel who are continuing to help their fellow Texans as they begin to move forward.”

Ice accumulation in north, central and west Texas has resulted in broken tree branches affecting power lines and causing localized power outages.

“As ice begins to thaw in many communities, the winter weather impacts to homes and businesses are revealing themselves,” Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd said. “I urge any Texan who sustained property damage to report it in order to aid officials in identifying community needs.”

Texans can report ice storm damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool damage survey. The iSTAT damage survey can be filled out online here.

The information provided in the iSTAT damage survey reportedly helps emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that have occurred and identify any immediate resource needs.

Survey information also helps officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of federal disaster assistance. Reporting damage through the iSTAT tool is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency, and it does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

Texans can access additional winter weather resources and safety information here.

