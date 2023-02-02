Ice Storm Update
Freezing rain and sleet create some problems.
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Freezing rain and some sleet will come in a few waves tonight and very early Thursday morning. Accumulations will be less than a quarter of an inch but will create dangerous driving conditions. We may start Thursday with a little freezing rain, but temperatures will rise above freezing by the afternoon. This sets the stage for a much better weather pattern with 60s and 70s this weekend and early next week.
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.