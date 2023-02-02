Email City Guide
Precipitation comes to an end Thursday afternoon

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We will continue our string of First Alert Weather Days through Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, temps will finally start to climb above freezing. We will have a high of 44° with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 24° with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 50° with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 32° with a few clouds.

Saturday, mild weather returns to the forecast. We will have a high of 60° with partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. The wind will be strong out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday looks even warmer. We will have a high of 68° with sunny skies. Rain chances look o return with our next frontal system on Tuesday and Wednesday.

