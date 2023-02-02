Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Reward offered after bull shot in Wichita County

Officials said information leading to an arrest or indictment of the involved parties is...
Officials said information leading to an arrest or indictment of the involved parties is eligible for a cash reward.(Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers are offering a reward for any information on the shooting death of a registered Red Angus bull in Wichita County.

Investigators said the shooting happened between Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 off Horseshoe Lake Road near Iowa Park in Wichita County. The one-year-old bull was reportedly outside in pens attached to a barn.

Officials said information leading to an arrest or indictment of the involved parties is eligible for a cash reward.

Anyone with information on this case can call John Vance at (903) 438-6251 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at (817) 916-1775.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Casey Norris was arrested on Jan. 31, 2023.
Wichita Falls man arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Closures have been announced for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Closures and delays due to winter weather
Georgia-Pacific has scheduled the official retirement of its Quanah Acme Gypsum plant on March...
Quanah gypsum plant to close in March
Freezing rain is going to occur Wednesday and Thursday morning

Latest News

Black History Month: Hattie McDaniel
Black History Month: Hattie McDaniel
Black History Month: Hattie McDaniel
Black History Month: Hattie McDaniel
Black History Month: Dr. James McCune Smith
Black History Month: Dr. James McCune Smith
Wichita Falls
TXDOT estimates potential traffic light outages