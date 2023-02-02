Reward offered after bull shot in Wichita County

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers are offering a reward for any information on the shooting death of a registered Red Angus bull in Wichita County.

Investigators said the shooting happened between Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 off Horseshoe Lake Road near Iowa Park in Wichita County. The one-year-old bull was reportedly outside in pens attached to a barn.

Officials said information leading to an arrest or indictment of the involved parties is eligible for a cash reward.

Anyone with information on this case can call John Vance at (903) 438-6251 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at (817) 916-1775.

