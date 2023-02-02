TXDOT estimates potential traffic light outages

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - TXDOT warns that the changes in winter weather might increase the chance of traffic light outages.

TXDOT is advising people to be extra cautious around intersections, and said this may be caused by trees falling on and damaging power lines.

TXDOT Public Information officer Adele Lewis said if you come across a dark intersection you must treat it as a four way stop. Lewis said you can never be too careful and to not depend on others to be paying attention as well. If the traffic lights start flashing red, it also means to treat it as a four way stop.

“Your control of your vehicle is essentially taken out of your hands during icy driving. Your chance to be able to steer out of a situation is nearly impossible. Your stopping distances have to be so much greater than normal. If you’re going 35 miles an hour and you hit your breaks on ice it’ll take 600 feet to stop properly.” Lewis said.

Lewis says TXDOT was able to get another pre-treatment done on a lot of the primary roadways around the district, and bridges and over passes as well which she said will really help keep the roads a bit safer to drive in.

