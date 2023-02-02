Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Warmer Weather Ahead

All the ice has melted, and much nicer weather is returning.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be warming up each day into Monday of next week. Highs on Thursday will be close to 50, and near 60 by Saturday. We’ll be in the 60s to near 70 Sunday and in the 70s by Monday. Our next front and storm system impacts the area toward the middle of next week with cooler weather and some rain chances.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Casey Norris was arrested on Jan. 31, 2023.
Wichita Falls man arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Closures have been announced for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Closures and delays due to winter weather
Georgia-Pacific has scheduled the official retirement of its Quanah Acme Gypsum plant on March...
Quanah gypsum plant to close in March
Freezing rain is going to occur Wednesday and Thursday morning

Latest News

Warming Trend into the Weekend
Warming Trend into the Weekend
Precipitation comes to an end Thursday afternoon
KAUZ 10 p.m. - clipped version
Ice Storm Update
KAUZ 10 p.m. - clipped version
KAUZ 10 p.m. - clipped version