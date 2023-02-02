Warmer Weather Ahead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be warming up each day into Monday of next week. Highs on Thursday will be close to 50, and near 60 by Saturday. We’ll be in the 60s to near 70 Sunday and in the 70s by Monday. Our next front and storm system impacts the area toward the middle of next week with cooler weather and some rain chances.

