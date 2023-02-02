Email City Guide
WFMA hosts Dalquest Desert Research Station exhibition

Photo of flora and fauna at the Dalquest Desert Research Station in the Big Bend area of Texas.
Photo of flora and fauna at the Dalquest Desert Research Station in the Big Bend area of Texas.(Hannah and William Meddaugh)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University is hosting a Dalquest Desert Research Station photography exhibition at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at their main campus.

The WFMA will host a special guest lecture on Thursday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the DDRS and the photographs.

Commissioned by MSU in 2016 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the DDRS, Rugged Beauty: The Flora and Fauna of the Dalquest Desert Research Station is the resulting collection of photos taken by the wife and husband team of Hannah and William Meddaugh.

Associate Professor of Biology Ray Willis will introduce the audience to the Dalquest Desert Research Station and the Meddaughs will speak about their photography and experience at the research site. The exhibition will be on display through March 18.

