WFPD anticipates winter weather car accidents

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is preparing for an increase in wrecks as road conditions become increasingly dangerous.

WFPD believes drivers have done a relatively good job at being cautious so far since the beginning of the week saying there’s been about 16 crashes caused by road conditions.

Sgt. Eipper said to ensure people will be helped as soon as possible, should that number increase, there are more officers on stand by. This includes officers who would normally be on motorcycle patrol, as well as accident investigators and regular patrol officers.

“Trying to get them taken care of as quickly as possible and move to the next and make sure nobody’s hurt. So that’s what they’re out there for to supplement patrol because were still going to answer calls for service of course.” Sgt. Eipper said.

Sgt. Eipper says those calls may take officers longer to respond to due to the road conditions, just like everyone else they too will be cautious by watching their speed and keeping a distance from other vehicles.

