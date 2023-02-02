Email City Guide
WFPD sees increase in wrecks due to winter weather

There were no serious injuries nor deaths from crashes reported in Wichita Falls.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said drivers heard the warnings and slowed down on the roads here in town, for the most part.

The department has responded to 33 car crashes since Monday morning when they began tracking wrecks related to the winter weather.

17 of those crashes happened after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, meaning things really did start to get slick as the freezing rain moved in.

Thankfully, WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said there were no serious injuries nor deadly crashes in Wichita Falls.

