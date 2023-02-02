WFPD sees increase in wrecks due to winter weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said drivers heard the warnings and slowed down on the roads here in town, for the most part.

The department has responded to 33 car crashes since Monday morning when they began tracking wrecks related to the winter weather.

17 of those crashes happened after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, meaning things really did start to get slick as the freezing rain moved in.

Thankfully, WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said there were no serious injuries nor deadly crashes in Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.