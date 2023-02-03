Breezy and Warmer Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be on the increase this weekend as south winds pick up. Highs on Saturday will be near or a little above 60 with highs getting closer to 70 on Sunday. We’ll see sunshine both days, but Saturday may feature a few more clouds than Sunday. The mild and breezy weather continues into Monday of next week before a front brings small rain chances and some drop in temperatures.

