OBI to host blood drives created for immediate blood needs

OBI says blood supply dangerously low(Our Blood Institute)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our Blood Institute has organized emergency recovery blood drives in Lawton and Wichita Falls on Saturday, Feb. 4. to help with low blood supply levels.

The recent winter weather impacted blood supplies when hundreds of blood drives were cancelled for Our Blood Institute. In response, two emergency recovery blood drives have been set up to help raise low donation supply. Our Blood Institute said that the donor centers will also be open with extended hours this weekend.

The blood drives will be at Eisenhower Middle School from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and another donation will be at Sikes Senter Mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. OBI asked that those interested in donating to schedule donations here.

Our Blood Institute states that they are the sixth-largest independent blood center, and nonprofit blood provider. in the nation.

