Opal is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week.

Opal is a sweet dog who wants to join your family. She’s full of energy and loves kids, cats and other dogs.

If you are interested in adopting our furry friend, the adoption fee is $40. You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.

The fee usually cover basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

