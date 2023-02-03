Rain chances return Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday, we will have a high of 52° with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 30° with overcast skies. Saturday, mild weather returns to the forecast. We will have a high of 60° with partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. The wind will be strong out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday looks even warmer. We will have a high of 69° with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 44°. Monday, we will have a high of 75° with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 47° with rain. Rain chances look o return with our next frontal system on Tuesday and Wednesday.

