United Regional gets ready for Heart Health Month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, with one person dying every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. This hits close to home here in Wichita County, where heart disease remains a vital challenge.

The United Regional Foundation is proud to present “Heart of the Community” to raise awareness, educate, and motivate individuals in our community to advocate for greater heart health.

The event takes place February 23rd at The Warehouse at 5:30pm-8pm.

The event will feature motivational speaker, Heidi Powell. Heidi became a fixture in America’s living room as co-host of ABC’s hit show Extreme Weight Loss, coaching individuals in front of millions of viewers. She is a New York Times best- selling author, successful entrepreneur, certified personal trainer, and mother of four children.

Heidi will dissect a topic that affects us all—STRESS. She’ll identify how and why stress can be good, and how to deal with the bad stress. She will share many tried and true tips to reduce the damaging effects of stress so one can live a happy, healthy, and LONG LIFE!

All attendees will be able to schedule a free wellness panel screening, sponsored by Union Square Credit Union, so they can learn their numbers and fight for their health! The screening includes a CBC (Complete Blood Count), Lipid Panel (Cholesterol LDL, HDL, and Triglyceride), and Blood Chemistries (Glucose, Electrolytes, Liver Function, and Kidney Function Test).

“Heart of the Community” is presented by the Bryant Edwards Foundation. The Speaker Underwriter is the Joe & Nan Johnson Family Foundation. The United Regional Foundation is deeply grateful to all sponsors for their generous support.

The deadline to purchase tickets is February 14th and proceeds benefit cardiovascular services at United Regional Health Care System. To purchase tickets contact the United Regional Foundation.

