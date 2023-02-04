Artist complete new Wichita Falls mural

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new mural is coming to Downtown Wichita Falls by Artists Steve Hilton and Jesse Baggett.

It took the artists four years to think of this idea and execute their design, including the mural features, animals and a strong meaning behind their idea.

“We both think that we need to work together to make the world a better place,” Hilton said.

The mural titled “Better Together” and the artist hope viewers see the deeper meaning from it.

“So the animals are presenting all kinds of different people. They’re representing us and they are hanging the moon. The moon fell off of her hook and she needs to be put back up. They’re stacked on top of each other, rehanging the moon,” Hilton said.

Baggett said her and Hilton put their talents together to create the mural.

“So my role is I actually did a lot of the design work and steve is like the expert on the ceramics and the clay and the how too of everything,” Baggett said.

While the mural isn’t finished just yet, Hilton and Baggett are receiving feedback from adults to children and throughout the four years of working on this mural, Baggett is focused on the end product.

“The dedication ceremony, I kept thinking about the end party and how happy everyone is going to be, how beautiful this is going to be in the city, and of course, everyone coming by while we were working on it and then cheering us on was really really sweet from the community,” Baggett said.

The mural is expected to be completed by the dedication ceremony next week.

