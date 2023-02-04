Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Beginner’s luck: 18-year-old wins $48M jackpot on first lottery purchase

Juliette Lamour, 18, won a $48 million lottery jackpot.
Juliette Lamour, 18, won a $48 million lottery jackpot.(ONTARIO'S ONLINE LOTTERY via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario (CNN) - Canada’s newest millionaire is one for the history books.

Juliette Lamour, 18, won $48 million in the lottery last month.

Officials said she is the country’s youngest person to win a jackpot that large.

Lamour also has beginner’s luck. She said this was her first lottery purchase ever.

The 18-year-old received her lottery check on Friday and told the crowd her grandfather encouraged her to buy the ticket for fun.

Lamour said she learned about her huge win while working.

She said her boss told her to go home after hearing about the win, but her mother wanted her to stay and finish the work shift.

As far as Lamour’s plans for the money, she said she plans to pursue her dream of going to medical school and becoming a doctor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general suspended amid investigation
Jurassic Empire invites families to experience a prehistoric journey all from your own car.
Jurassic Empire to make stop in Wichita Falls
The Dallas Zoo says its missing monkeys lost weight but “show no signs of injury” after their...
Man arrested, but motive unknown in Dallas Zoo monkey theft
A Lawton family of six is devastated after their home caught fire early this morning.
A Lawton family of six is devastated after their home caught fire early this morning.
Construction on track for major projects in Wichita Falls
Construction on track for major projects in Wichita Falls

Latest News

A man walks on sea wall near Spring Point Ledge Light, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in South...
Dangerously cold temperatures envelop Northeast
The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire in the 2000 block of Maurine Street...
WFFD fights fire on Maurine Street
More than 30 fire departments from three states responded to a large fire and train derailment...
50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio
The jackpot for the Powerball lottery has reached $700 million, the 10th largest in history.
Drawing nears for $700M Powerball prize, 10th biggest in US