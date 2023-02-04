Email City Guide
Breezy, mild ahead of next rain chance

Rain, storms look to be heaviest east of Texoma for midweek.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The beautiful weekend weather rolls on into Monday before wet weather returns to the region for the middle of the week.

Temperatures this evening will slide through the 50s and 40s after the sun sets, leaving us with a bit of a chill overnight. Lows will settle in the low to mid 30s with even a little bit of dense fog along and east of I-44 first thing Sunday morning.

Once the fog burns off, Sunday will see plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. The warming trend will continue on into Monday behind gusty south winds around 30 mph. Highs to start the week will be in the low to mid 70s!

The next system arrives late Monday into Tuesday morning with pockets of rain and some rumbles. The rain may even be heavy at times, totaling up to about an inch or so, especially for areas along and east of I-44. Behind the cold front, north winds will gusts to 30 mph, sending temperatures into the mid 50s for highs.

The rain will lift out of Texoma by midday Wednesday, but the chilly air will remain with highs in the mid 50s.

Sunny and drier weather returns to the region by Thursday, but the north winds will remain quite strong leading up to the weekend. As a result, highs will remain cool in the 50s.

