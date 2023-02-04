Car washes seeing increased visits after winter weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following the winter storms that visited Texoma, car washes are busier now that they open again.

TXDOT and city crews were out this week spreading brine and chat on the roadways to help with icy and slick driving conditions. According to Josh Tyra, Owner of B&G Car Wash, that brine and sand left on the road getting on your car can cause mechanical problems down the line.

“The road, the ice and the snow has salt and has some oils on it, and you wanna get that off the car, especially underneath. It can cause rust problems, and then you want to get it off as quick as you can because it’ll be easier to maintain your car,” Tyra said.

According to Tyra, they can expect to stay busy throughout the weekend and he predicts three hundred cars will show up today.

