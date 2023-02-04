Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

High school basketball - Feb. 3, 2023

City View defeated Bowie in girls basketball Friday night.
City View defeated Bowie in girls basketball Friday night.(KAUZ/KAUZ)
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school basketball action from Friday night.

Final girls scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
WFHS27Burkburnett37
City View60Bowie46
Windthorst34Nocona55
Henrietta28Holliday100
Archer City30Seymour47
Bellevue42Midway39
Electra22Benjamin47

CITY VIEW VS. BOWIE

WFHS VS. BURKBURNETT

WINDTHORST VS. NOCONA

Final boys scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
City View58Bowie41
WFHSBurkburnett
Archer City61Seymour42
Windthorst53Nocona67
Electra40Benjamin78
Henrietta41Holliday79

WFHS VS. BURKBURNETT

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jurassic Empire invites families to experience a prehistoric journey all from your own car.
Jurassic Empire to make stop in Wichita Falls
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general suspended amid investigation
Closures have been announced for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Closures and delays due to winter weather
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family
Officials said information leading to an arrest or indictment of the involved parties is...
Reward offered after bull shot in Wichita County

Latest News

Annikah Frank (5) nails in the midrange jumper.
Petrolia vs. Windthorst basketball - Feb. 2, 2023
Logan McAllister signed to play football for New Mexico Military Institute.
National Signing Day - Rider
Chi Lalk (21) nails in the jumper.
Electra vs. Munday girls basketball - Jan. 26, 2023
City View's Emarei Brandon celebrates her 1,000th career point.
High school basketball - Jan. 25, 2023