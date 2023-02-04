High school basketball - Feb. 3, 2023
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school basketball action from Friday night.
Final girls scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|WFHS
|27
|Burkburnett
|37
|City View
|60
|Bowie
|46
|Windthorst
|34
|Nocona
|55
|Henrietta
|28
|Holliday
|100
|Archer City
|30
|Seymour
|47
|Bellevue
|42
|Midway
|39
|Electra
|22
|Benjamin
|47
CITY VIEW VS. BOWIE
WFHS VS. BURKBURNETT
WINDTHORST VS. NOCONA
Final boys scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|City View
|58
|Bowie
|41
|WFHS
|Burkburnett
|Archer City
|61
|Seymour
|42
|Windthorst
|53
|Nocona
|67
|Electra
|40
|Benjamin
|78
|Henrietta
|41
|Holliday
|79
WFHS VS. BURKBURNETT
