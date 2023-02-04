Thief caught stealing out of truck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A theft that was caught on camera, stole almost a thousand dollars worth of equipment out of the bed of the victim’s truck in late January.

The victim said he only walked away for a moment before the crook struck under just five seconds.

“Well the victim had reported earlier in January that he had left a pole saw in the back of his pick-up and wasn’t gone from his pick-up for very long and came back and it was taken out of the pick-up,” WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

The man jumped from his car grab the pole saw and jump back into his car.

“We were able to obtain security footage from there at the home that recorded the theft we have this technology now that we can use to help with watching the neighborhood I call it neighborhood watch on steroids,” Eipper said.

Eipper said the suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Jerry Lee Fowler from Iowa Park.

He said his arrest was possible, thanks to the information and footage provided by neighbors and members of the safe-cam program.

“There was a very distinctive damaged place on the car that detectives were able to find the car get it stopped latter and actually identify the same guy that had done the theft,” Eipper said.

The police obtained an arrest warrant and Fowler was arrested for felony theft. The WFPD said that you should never leave your possessions out in the open and if you must try to keep a close eye on them.

