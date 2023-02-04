WFFD fights fire on Maurine Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire in the 2000 block of Maurine Street on Saturday.

Firefighters were sent to the home around 1 a.m. and reported fire and smoke showing upon their arrival. The house was reportedly searched and found to be vacant. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.

A witness reportedly saw someone leaving the house an hour before the fire department was called to the scene.

WFFD officials said the fire started in the center of the floor in the den, and then burned through the floor and ceiling above it. The remainder of the home reportedly suffered from heavy smoke damage.

The fire was started by people inside the home who were trying to stay warm, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported at the scene. The fire reportedly caused about $30,000 in damages to the house.

