Wichita Falls Office of Emergency Management tips for power outage

By Shawn O'Dell
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With more ice forecasted tonight and tomorrow, there is a possibility we could experience power outages in Texoma.

The possibility of ice causing more power outages, you are probably wondering what you need to do if your power goes out.

Wichita Falls P.I.O., Chris Horgen shares a few tips if you lose power. First, he said you should stay inside and call Oncor to tell them you lost power. He said they could tell you an estimated time of when your power will come back on. That should give you an idea on whether or not you need to find another place to stay warm. In the meantime, he has a warning for those trying to stay warm.

“Do not use any kind of a propane heater or something indoors because carbon monoxide becomes a very dangerous thing when you use a gas stove or something like that for prolonged periods, so try not to do that.”

He also adds that you should not go in and out of your home a lot, that is to keep heat in.

Horgen says if the outages become widespread, the city will send out emergency messages on where people could go to get warm.

