Base Camp Lindsey receives check from Crossroads Gang

base camp lindsey check presentation
base camp lindsey check presentation(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -A check presentation was held for Base Camp Lindsey today. Members of the Crossroads Gang presented that check from funds raised at their annual Beast Feast.

Crossroads Gang is the biggest sponsor of Base Camp Lindsey and stated they are proud of their involvement in the program. Today was a workday which means people came together to help with any work that needs to be done to the building and several local churches didn’t miss the chance to lend a helping hand.

A $15,000 check was given which Base Camp Lindsey says will go towards any remaining construction work needed for the building. Their goal is to end veteran homelessness in Wichita Falls as well as the surrounding counties to help get them back on their feet.

