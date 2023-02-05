Email City Guide
NAACP holds peace rally for Tyre Nichols

“We’re honoring the fallen, the ones who’s fallen from police brutality."
By Blake Hill
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls NAACP Revitalization Committee held a peace rally at Booker T. Washington Elementary school in honor of Tyre Nichols, and other victims of police brutality.

Paul Mason, president of the Wichita Falls NAACP Revitalization Committee, says this rally is meant to bring the community together on a united front against police brutality.

“We’re honoring the fallen, the ones who’s fallen from police brutality, or the hands of police, and it’s great that we have police chief and a few officers here because they understand the significance of it as well. And like I said, we’re bringing our community together and helping us heal all together,” said Mason.

The rally is what the NAACP is all about, providing a space for people to speak out about injustice, and heal as a community.

“This is what we stand for, this is what we do,” Mason said. “We’re all going in the same direction and we want to continue to push that, push that needle, and I think this is a great platform for us to do that. And thank you to everyone who showed up and came today.”

