Sheriff Duke holds his annual Dynamite Chili Fest

chili fest
chili fest(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Sheriff Duke’s Dynamite Chili Fest saw a large crowd come out to support this weekend. It is an annual fundraising event for the Citizen Alumni Association which helps the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office with many projects.

The event had a beans and chili cook off, as well as a country store and bakery and even a silent auction. The CASI cooks were competing for points to go to their 56th international competition in the fall. Deputy Melvin Joyner says this is also a great way to meet the men and women who work at the sheriff’s office.

“Well, we work for the citizens we never forgot that, and we want to encourage people to come,” Joyner said. “We like to meet with the people, let them know who’s out there helping protect them. We also want the citizens to become involved, that is why we have the Citizens Alumni Association.”

The funds raised help with the upkeep of the mural outside the sheriff office and additional features for it as well.

