Strong winds, some rain impact week ahead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Enjoy one more warm day before next next system brings colder air and a bit of wet weather to Texoma.

With a bit more moisture being funneled into the region, temperatures will only dip into the lower 40s by Monday morning despite the clear skies and lighter winds.

Winds will begin to pick up shortly after sunrise, gusting to around 30 to 35 mph throughout the afternoon and evening hours. This will push highs to start the week will be in the low to mid 70s!

The next system arrives late Monday into Tuesday morning with pockets of rain and some rumbles. A few stray showers will be possible along the front late Monday night, but most of the rain will arrive during the morning and midday hours of Tuesday. The rain may even be heavy at times, totaling up to about a half-inch or so, especially for areas along and east of I-44. Behind the cold front, north winds will gusts to 30 mph, sending temperatures into the mid 50s for highs.

The rain will lift out of Texoma by midday Wednesday, but the chilly air will remain with highs in the mid 50s.

Sunny and drier weather returns to the region by Thursday, but the north winds will remain quite strong leading up to the weekend. As a result, highs will remain cool in the 50s.

