Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

TBI holds emergency blood drives

TBI holds emergency blood drives
TBI holds emergency blood drives(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Blake Hill
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas and Oklahoma Blood Institute held pop-up blood drives at several locations, including the Sikes Senter mall.

The recent winter storms have caused a blood supply shortage at the TBI by causing it to miss out on thousands of potential donors from cancelled blood drives.

“We wound up losing over a thousand donors because of high schools, colleges, technology centers cancelling their blood drives,” TBI Recruitment Manager Jennifer Risinger said. “Plus other places like churches that were scheduled to go, they cancelled their services as well, so we lost thousands of people that we were expecting to donate.”

The TBI currently has a one day supply of blood, typically they want to have a three to five day supply.

“If there was a big accident or a big tragedy that happened, a mass shooting or a large car accident, that could use hundreds of units of blood by itself, which could put us in a bind if we have a lot of patients in the hospitals as well that are using blood,” said Risinger.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general suspended amid investigation
The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire in the 2000 block of Maurine Street...
WFFD fights fire on Maurine Street
crime stoppers donor banquet
Thief caught stealing out of truck
Wichita Falls
Artist complete new Wichita Falls mural
Jurassic Empire invites families to experience a prehistoric journey all from your own car.
Jurassic Empire to make stop in Wichita Falls

Latest News

WFFD fights fire at apartment building on Taft
WFFD fights fire at apartment building on Taft
base camp lindsey check presentation
Base Camp Lindsey receives check from Crossroads Gang
chili fest
Sheriff Duke holds his annual Dynamite Chili Fest
“We’re honoring the fallen, the ones who’s fallen from police brutality."
NAACP holds peace rally for Tyre Nichols