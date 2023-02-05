WFFD fights fire at apartment building on Taft

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 4700 Taft for a structure fire at around midnight on Saturday.

The fire had been knocked down by the neighbor from the apartment next door when he noticed the smoke coming from the apartment he broke a window and used a fire extinguisher to knock down the fire before the WFFD arrived.

The apartment was vacant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire was caused by a lighted appliance plugged into a bedside table, and caused an estimated $8,000 in damages.

