Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFFD fights fire at apartment building on Taft

WFFD fights fire at apartment building on Taft
WFFD fights fire at apartment building on Taft(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Blake Hill
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 4700 Taft for a structure fire at around midnight on Saturday.

The fire had been knocked down by the neighbor from the apartment next door when he noticed the smoke coming from the apartment he broke a window and used a fire extinguisher to knock down the fire before the WFFD arrived.

The apartment was vacant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire was caused by a lighted appliance plugged into a bedside table, and caused an estimated $8,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general suspended amid investigation
The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire in the 2000 block of Maurine Street...
WFFD fights fire on Maurine Street
crime stoppers donor banquet
Thief caught stealing out of truck
Wichita Falls
Artist complete new Wichita Falls mural
Jurassic Empire invites families to experience a prehistoric journey all from your own car.
Jurassic Empire to make stop in Wichita Falls

Latest News

base camp lindsey check presentation
Base Camp Lindsey receives check from Crossroads Gang
chili fest
Sheriff Duke holds his annual Dynamite Chili Fest
“We’re honoring the fallen, the ones who’s fallen from police brutality."
NAACP holds peace rally for Tyre Nichols
happy hearts market
Wichita Falls Farmers Market host happy hearts event