Wichita Falls Farmers Market host happy hearts event

happy hearts market
happy hearts market
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The community gathered at the Wichita Falls Farmers Market today to enjoy their happy hearts market event in theme with valentine’s day this month.

Vendors had handmade crafts and baked goods themed around the holiday. A craft table was also available for customers to make their own valentine’s day card. Attendees enjoyed live music while also learning about the importance of CPR through a live demonstration and magic show.

“It means a lot to have our community come and support the local vendors,” Abby Meador, Vendor for Deer Creek Delights said. “We do this for our community and for each other, not just to make some extra income.”

This event was hosted to give people the idea to buy unique gifts for loved ones on the special day coming up in a couple of weeks, though some vendors do take orders year-round.

