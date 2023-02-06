Black History Month: Charles Hamilton Houston

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - He is known as “The Man Who Killed Jim Crow” and the first General Counsel of the NAACP, but his contributions don’t stop there.

Charles Hamilton Houston was born in Washington, D.C., in 1895. He graduated from Amherst College as Valedictorian in 1915. Shortly after, he served as a First Lieutenant in a racially segregated army in World War I. This experience inspired Houston to study law so he could start “fighting for men who could not strike back.”

In 1919, he returned to the U.S. and enrolled in Harvard Law School, where he became the first Black student to be elected to the editorial board of the Harvard Law review. After graduating from Harvard in 1923 and studying at the University of Madrid in 1924, Houston was admitted to the D.C. bar and practiced law with his father. Houston then became Dean of Howard University Law School and changed their part-time curriculum into a full-time program.

He left Howard University to serve as First Counsel for the NAACP, where he played a role in the majority of Supreme Court civil rights cases. He came up with the argument against “separate but equal” almost two decades before Brown vs The Board of Education.

Houston unfortunately did not live to see segregation declared unconstitutional. He died in 1950 from a heart attack. Houston’s accomplishments have been honored by the NAACP, Howard University, and Harvard Law School and will continue to be honored for years to come.

