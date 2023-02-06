Rain chances return Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 76° with mostly sunny skies. Then, Monday night, we will have a low of 46° with rain chances returning to the forecast. A frontal system arrives in Texoma early Tuesday morning. This frontal system will bring widespread rain chances across Texoma. We will have a 60% chance of showers and storms Tuesday, with a high of 51°. Rain chances look to continue into Wednesday. We will have a 40% chance of rain. Temps look to stay in the mid-50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.