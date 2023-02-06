Email City Guide
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested

Kenneth English,55
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man with more than warrants was arrested in Harris County.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies responded on Feb. 3 to the 500 block of FM 1960 after they received reports of a man walking on the roadway and impeding traffic.

The deputies located the man, later identified as Kenneth English, 55, and took him into custody.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman, an investigation revealed English had 103 open misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest.

English was booked into the Harris County Jail.

