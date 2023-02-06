Email City Guide
Wet and Cool for Tuesday

Parts of the area could get some decent rainfall amounts.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cool front arrives late tonight with blustery north winds behind it. Clouds and rain will also be on the increase as a strong storm system crosses the area. Some of the showers could come down a little hard at times and parts of Texoma could get a half to one inch of rain. However, the heavier showers appear to be scattered in nature meaning, not everyone will see that much rain. The rain will push on Wednesday.

