Wet and Cool for Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cool front arrives late tonight with blustery north winds behind it. Clouds and rain will also be on the increase as a strong storm system crosses the area. Some of the showers could come down a little hard at times and parts of Texoma could get a half to one inch of rain. However, the heavier showers appear to be scattered in nature meaning, not everyone will see that much rain. The rain will push on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.