WFISD adjusts new start and end times for 2023-2024 school year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will stick with a two-tiered start and end times system for the 2023-2024 school year, despite board approval in January to move to a tree-tiered system.

The announcement comes after the school district decided to pause the implementation of the three-tiered start and end times following feedback from the community and staff members.

The new start and end times will be adjusted to allow for 10 minutes of additional instruction per day. In September, the Board of Trustees approved the additional minutes to provide more flexibility in the event of inclement weather.

The changes can be found below:

Current Start/End Times

Secondary Schools: 7:45 a.m. - 3:05 p.m.

Elementary Schools: 8:15 a.m. - 3:35 p.m.

(440 minutes per day)

23-24 School Year

Secondary Schools: 7:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Elementary Schools: 8:15 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

(450 minutes per day)

