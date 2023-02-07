1 killed in wreck at Eddleman Park near Graham

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was killed in a wreck on Tuesday around 2:20 p.m. just north of Graham, according to The Graham Leader.

Reports state the wreck involved a single vehicle that caught fire after crashing at Eddleman Park on Highway 380 West. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.