1 killed in wreck at Eddleman Park near Graham

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was killed in a wreck on Tuesday around 2:20 p.m. just north of Graham, according to The Graham Leader.

Reports state the wreck involved a single vehicle that caught fire after crashing at Eddleman Park on Highway 380 West. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we work to learn more.

