Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

2 men arrested in decades-old cold case murder of 17-year-old girl

Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. and John Wayne Lehman were arrested in the 1975 murder of Laurel Mitchell.
By Jazlynn Bebout and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBION, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – Two men were arrested Monday in connection to a decades-old unsolved murder case in Indiana.

Fred Bandy Jr. and John Wayne Lehman, both 67, were arrested for the 1975 murder of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell, Indiana State Police said Tuesday.

According to police, Mitchell left work around 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 1975, but never returned home.

Her parents reported the 17-year-old missing, and her body was found in water in a conservation area the next day.

Court records said detectives found that Bandy and Lehman picked Mitchell up at some point that evening before taking her out of their car and allegedly drowning her.

An autopsy report showed Mitchell made a “violent struggle” to survive the drowning.

A Noble County Sheriff’s Department detective said he spoke with a man about the case in 2019, who said Bandy and Lehman admitted to him at a party that they had killed Mitchell together when the topic of her death came up.

DNA testing of Mitchell’s clothes eventually led officers to the arrest of Bandy and Lehman, police say.

“This case is a culmination of a decades-long investigation … and science finally gave us the answers we needed. Playing a significant role in the charges being filed was the Indiana State Police Laboratory Division. We simply could not have solved this case without them,” Indiana State Police Captain Kevin Smith said.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new start and end times will be adjusted to allow for 10 minutes of additional instruction...
WFISD adjusts new start and end times for 2023-2024 school year
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general suspended amid investigation
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Sarah Jean Hartsfield, 48, a Southeast Texas woman, has been arrested in the suspicious death...
Texas woman jailed on $5M bond in husband’s death from “suspicious illness”
Charles Hamilton Houston was born in Washington, D.C., in 1895.
Black History Month: Charles Hamilton Houston

Latest News

Wichita Falls City Council celebrates Black History Month
Wichita Falls City Council celebrates Black History Month
Jacelyn Lassiter interviews Tosse' Smith, owner and director of Miracles From Above.
Interview with Tosse' Smith
FILE - Anthony Sanchez is currently housed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He...
Oklahoma death row inmate says his father killed OU student
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks
A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey...
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town