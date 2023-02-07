American Legion Post 169 to host BBQ cook-off

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - American Legion Post 169 and the Outlaw BBQ Association will host the 4th annual State Championship Brisket Cook-off on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

The event will happen from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 4615 Lake Shore Drive and is free to the public to attend. Vendors, Sheppard AFB working dogs, the Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team, and Lone Star Muscle Cars will be there.

American Legion Post 169 officials said they are in need of judges for categories like beans, chicken, ribs, and brisket. You can call (940) 704-1839 if you’re interested.

A silent auction will also happen at the event, benefiting American Legion Post 169.

On Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, a kid’s chicken cook-off will happen at 6 p.m., while a peach cobbler cook-off will happen at 7 p.m.

