Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

American Legion Post 169 to host BBQ cook-off

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - American Legion Post 169 and the Outlaw BBQ Association will host the 4th annual State Championship Brisket Cook-off on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

The event will happen from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 4615 Lake Shore Drive and is free to the public to attend. Vendors, Sheppard AFB working dogs, the Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team, and Lone Star Muscle Cars will be there.

American Legion Post 169 officials said they are in need of judges for categories like beans, chicken, ribs, and brisket. You can call (940) 704-1839 if you’re interested.

A silent auction will also happen at the event, benefiting American Legion Post 169.

On Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, a kid’s chicken cook-off will happen at 6 p.m., while a peach cobbler cook-off will happen at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new start and end times will be adjusted to allow for 10 minutes of additional instruction...
WFISD adjusts new start and end times for 2023-2024 school year
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general suspended amid investigation
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Andrew Castillo, 33, was sentenced to life in prison.
Texas man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old
Sarah Jean Hartsfield, 48, a Southeast Texas woman, has been arrested in the suspicious death...
Texas woman jailed on $5M bond in husband’s death from “suspicious illness”

Latest News

Winter weather impact on Olney ISD
Winter storm impact on education
American Legion Post 169 to host Outlaw BBQ cook-off
American Legion Post 169 to host Outlaw BBQ cook-off
Wichita Falls City Council celebrates Black History Month
Wichita Falls City Council celebrates Black History Month
Jacelyn Lassiter interviews Tosse' Smith, owner and director of Miracles From Above.
Interview with Tosse' Smith