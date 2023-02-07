Black History Month: Zora Neale Hurston

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A renowned writer and anthropologist and a participant of the Harlem Renaissance, her work in anthropology examined black folklore with her stories depicting those of the Black life in the south.

She is Zora Neale Hurston, born in Notasulga, Alabama in 1891 to a former schoolteacher and a Baptist preacher being the fifth of eight kids. As a young child, Hurston and her family relocated to Eatonville, Florida, the first incorporated all-Black town in the country. She attended Morgan College in Baltimore where she completed her high school requirements in 1917. She then proceeded to attend Howard University from 1921 to 1924 where she became active by co-founding the school’s newspaper and participating in school government. In 1925, she won a scholarship to Barnard College and graduated three years later with a B.A. in anthropology under the great Franz Boaz. During her time in New York City, she became close with Langston Hughes and Countee Cullen. They all joined the Harlem Renaissance that was taking place at that time. She then took it a step further by earning her Master’s in anthropology from Columbia University while also conducting studies on black folklore.

In 1934, Hurston published her first novel, Jonah’s Gourd Vine, a portrayal of African-American life uncluttered by stock figures or sentimentality, but the late 1930′s and early 1940′s marked the real zenith of her career. She published her famous masterwork, “Their Eyes Were Watching God”, in 1937; “Tell My Horse”, her study of voodoo practices in 1938; and “Moses, Man of the Mountain” in 1939. Not only did she write pieces that will later change the writing game, she was also dedicating her life to educating others. One of those ways was establishing a school of dramatic arts at Bethune-Cookman College and working as a drama teacher at the North Carolina College for Negroes in Durham.

In 1942, Hurston’s autobiography, “Dust Tracks On The Road,” gave praise to her profound work that she studied and was highly regarded by the people. She was remembered little by the general reading public but there was a resurgence of interest in her work in the late 20th century.

Zora Neale Hurston was underpaid throughout her time as an author and folklorist making it difficult to live a financially stable life. This resulted in her having to enter the St. Lucie County Welfare Home because she was unable to take care of herself. She died of heart disease on January 28, 1960. Although Hurston’s work was not widely known during her life, in death she ranks among the best writers of the 20th century. Her work continues to influence writers throughout the world.

