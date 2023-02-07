Email City Guide
Highlighting Black-owned businesses: Miracles From Above

Jacelyn Lassiter interviews Tosse' Smith of Miracles From Above.
By Norman Garcia
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In honor of Black History Month, News Channel 6 is highlighting Black business owners in the Wichita Falls area.

Miracles From Above Childcare has been serving the Wichita Falls area for 15 years. Tosse’ Smith, the owner and director, has over 25 years of experience in the childcare industry. The business is licensed as a child care home through the state of Texas. Miracles From Above has a play-based learning curriculum, a structured learning environment, and is contracted with the USDA food program to serve nutritional meals and snacks.

You can contact Miracles From Above Childcare through their Facebook page.

