Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rain helps lake levels see slight increase

By Shawn O'Dell
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances are good news for area lake levels as the City of Wichita Falls reported a slight increase this week.

Combined lake levels for Arrowhead and Kickapoo are sitting at 64.2 %, up three-tenths of a percent from last week. But how much of a difference could this rain event make?

While we always welcome the rain, we’re not in a position to celebrate anytime soon.

The City of Wichita Falls has been under stage one drought restrictions since Jan. 9 - that is when combined lake levels fall under 65%. The cooler temperatures and rainfall are helping, but it’s going to take a lot more to get us back to “normal” drought status.

A little bit of relief from the drought came with the water from the winter storms these last two weeks.

“However, we are tracking another system that looks to add even more rain to our rainfall totals, especially right over the watershed. So any rain that we can get right now is gonna be very beneficial all across Texoma.” First Alert 6 Meteorologist Garrett James said.

As the City of Wichita Falls sits in stage one drought restrictions, the upcoming rainfall will help.

“We welcome all rain, we need it, we’ll take rain anytime, in any amount that we can get,” Chris Horgen, public information officer for the city of Wichita Falls, said.

Horgen said for the past few weeks lake levels did not drop, but this is not the time to let your guard down.

“We are still under the stage one drought watch, which is the first level of drought contingency plan of the City of Wichita Falls, so we ask people to conserve. There are watering restrictions right now as far as watering your yard with aerated sprinkler systems.”

While Horgen said conserving is always encouraged, some relief could be here soon.

“However, based on current trends and current forecast, we are expected to be transitioning to more of a what we call neutral pattern and that could lead to better rain chances come spring time,” James said.

James said the drought we are in now is nowhere close to the one about 13 years ago.

Additionally, Wichita Falls gets water from Lake Kickapoo and Arrowhead. The City then sells water to other communities in Texoma. Horgen said they have to have a conservation plan in place for the city to sell water to them.

Once the lakes reach a certain level, it will be up to the Wichita Falls City Council to vote on whether they stay or get out of the drought restrictions.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new start and end times will be adjusted to allow for 10 minutes of additional instruction...
WFISD adjusts new start and end times for 2023-2024 school year
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general suspended amid investigation
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Andrew Castillo, 33, was sentenced to life in prison.
Texas man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old
Sarah Jean Hartsfield, 48, a Southeast Texas woman, has been arrested in the suspicious death...
Texas woman jailed on $5M bond in husband’s death from “suspicious illness”

Latest News

WFISD new school times
Wichita Falls ISD addresses start, end time changes
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Texas DPS identifies victim in crash near Graham
American Legion Post 169 to host Outlaw BBQ cook-off
American Legion Post 169 to host BBQ cook-off
Winter weather impact on Olney ISD
Winter storm impacts schools