Rain helps lake levels see slight increase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances are good news for area lake levels as the City of Wichita Falls reported a slight increase this week.

Combined lake levels for Arrowhead and Kickapoo are sitting at 64.2 %, up three-tenths of a percent from last week. But how much of a difference could this rain event make?

While we always welcome the rain, we’re not in a position to celebrate anytime soon.

The City of Wichita Falls has been under stage one drought restrictions since Jan. 9 - that is when combined lake levels fall under 65%. The cooler temperatures and rainfall are helping, but it’s going to take a lot more to get us back to “normal” drought status.

A little bit of relief from the drought came with the water from the winter storms these last two weeks.

“However, we are tracking another system that looks to add even more rain to our rainfall totals, especially right over the watershed. So any rain that we can get right now is gonna be very beneficial all across Texoma.” First Alert 6 Meteorologist Garrett James said.

As the City of Wichita Falls sits in stage one drought restrictions, the upcoming rainfall will help.

“We welcome all rain, we need it, we’ll take rain anytime, in any amount that we can get,” Chris Horgen, public information officer for the city of Wichita Falls, said.

Horgen said for the past few weeks lake levels did not drop, but this is not the time to let your guard down.

“We are still under the stage one drought watch, which is the first level of drought contingency plan of the City of Wichita Falls, so we ask people to conserve. There are watering restrictions right now as far as watering your yard with aerated sprinkler systems.”

While Horgen said conserving is always encouraged, some relief could be here soon.

“However, based on current trends and current forecast, we are expected to be transitioning to more of a what we call neutral pattern and that could lead to better rain chances come spring time,” James said.

James said the drought we are in now is nowhere close to the one about 13 years ago.

Additionally, Wichita Falls gets water from Lake Kickapoo and Arrowhead. The City then sells water to other communities in Texoma. Horgen said they have to have a conservation plan in place for the city to sell water to them.

Once the lakes reach a certain level, it will be up to the Wichita Falls City Council to vote on whether they stay or get out of the drought restrictions.

