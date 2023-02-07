Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Showers and storms will be possible Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, a cold front will move through Texoma. This cold front will cause temperatures to stay in the mid-40s throughout the day. Showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout the morning hours. We will have a 70% chance of rain on Tuesday. Rain chances look to continue into Wednesday. We will have a 40% chance of rain. Temps look to be in the mid-50s on Wednesday and Thursday. However, rain chances will taper off for a few days. Rain chances look to return Sunday and become more widespread by Monday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new start and end times will be adjusted to allow for 10 minutes of additional instruction...
WFISD adjusts new start and end times for 2023-2024 school year
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general suspended amid investigation
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Sarah Jean Hartsfield, 48, a Southeast Texas woman, has been arrested in the suspicious death...
Texas woman jailed on $5M bond in husband’s death from “suspicious illness”
WFFD gives house fire safety tips
WFFD gives house fire safety tips

Latest News

Cool and Wet Tuesday
Wet and Cool for Tuesday
Cool and Wet Tuesday
Cool and Wet Tuesday
weather
Showers and storms will be possible Tuesday
Rain chances return Tuesday