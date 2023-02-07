Showers and storms will be possible Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, a cold front will move through Texoma. This cold front will cause temperatures to stay in the mid-40s throughout the day. Showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout the morning hours. We will have a 70% chance of rain on Tuesday. Rain chances look to continue into Wednesday. We will have a 40% chance of rain. Temps look to be in the mid-50s on Wednesday and Thursday. However, rain chances will taper off for a few days. Rain chances look to return Sunday and become more widespread by Monday.

