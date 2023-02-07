TxDOT makes its own brine for winter weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With recent winter weather events, News Channel 6 reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation to see how they ensure they have enough supplies on hand to treat the roads.

It might be a surprise to you, but TxDOT makes its own brine. It is a salt and water solution that is put on a roadway surface before ice and snow fall on it.

This is done to prevent the road from freezing over, and it is also used to melt snow and ice. TxDOT said there are benefits to making its own solution that help keep Texoma roads safe during severe winter weather.

“It’s cheaper for the state of Texas to make its own brine. Each individual office will be making brine as they need it, and not having to keep it on hand in tanks year-round so they can make it all during the storm and fill up their stockpiles as they go. It’s cheaper as well so it’s great.” TxDOT Public Information Officer Adèle Lewis said.

Lewis said as we were at the height of the supply chain issues during the miserable winter storm of 2021, they did not have any issues of treating the roads and highways with brine since they make it.

She added they have plenty of salt, sand and other materials to keep highways safe if we were to experience another winter storm.

