Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

VIDEO: Topgolf employee chases after child running on driving range

A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the driving range.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A video showing a Topgolf worker chasing down a small child who ran onto the facility’s driving range has gone viral over the weekend.

Adlai Ruffin, the person who took the video, said while preparing for his swing, he noticed something moving out of the corner of his eye.

Ruffin said he immediately stopped his swing and pulled out his phone to capture the moment.

“I was like, ‘Is anyone going to stop this before the kid gets too far?’” he said. “I noticed the kid keeps going and going. So, I was like, ‘You know what, this is a moment I need to record.’”

Ruffin also mentioned the person chasing after the child is a Topgolf employee.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the child was brought back safely.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new start and end times will be adjusted to allow for 10 minutes of additional instruction...
WFISD adjusts new start and end times for 2023-2024 school year
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general suspended amid investigation
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Andrew Castillo, 33, was sentenced to life in prison.
Texas man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old
Sarah Jean Hartsfield, 48, a Southeast Texas woman, has been arrested in the suspicious death...
Texas woman jailed on $5M bond in husband’s death from “suspicious illness”

Latest News

A patient, center, is placed into an ambulance while being evacuated from Signature Healthcare...
160 patients evacuated after fire at Massachusetts hospital
Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from...
4 passengers hospitalized after fire ignites on United Airlines plane
American Legion Post 169 to host Outlaw BBQ cook-off
American Legion Post 169 to host BBQ cook-off
This photo provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office in Nogales, Arizona, shows...
73-year-old rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border
Winter weather impact on Olney ISD
Winter storm impact on education